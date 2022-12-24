AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Purchases 59,749 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,749 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.18% of AGCO worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AGCO by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AGCO by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $134.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.74 and its 200 day moving average is $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AGCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

