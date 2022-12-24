AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $2.08 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $833.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $820.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $732.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.