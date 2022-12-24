AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3,325.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on JEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JEF opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.