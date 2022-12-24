AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Cuts Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,941 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.17% of Cincinnati Financial worth $23,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.98. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.