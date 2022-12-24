AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Acquires 78,861 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 78,861 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.4% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $71,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $259.86 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.23. The company has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

