AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Trading Down 1%

Shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.85 and last traded at $26.87. 114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Vice ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Vice ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.17% of AdvisorShares Vice ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

