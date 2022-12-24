AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.256 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

DWMC traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 290.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

