Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.47

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.47 and traded as low as C$9.37. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$9.51, with a volume of 744,600 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAV. CIBC upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

