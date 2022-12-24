Adshares Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00007582 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $43.70 million and approximately $194,905.36 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004744 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002429 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000892 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,223,308 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

