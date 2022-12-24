Achain (ACT) One Day Volume Reaches $161,003.63

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $161,003.63 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000325 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004754 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004465 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

