Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Accolade stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $600.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.35. Accolade has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $27.74.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 114.56%. Accolade’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accolade will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accolade by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 96,581 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Accolade by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Accolade by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,794,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,421 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Accolade by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Circle Capital LLC grew its position in Accolade by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Circle Capital LLC now owns 143,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 43,421 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

