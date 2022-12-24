Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 246,567 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.8% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.18% of Accenture worth $288,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $982,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 19.7% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.6% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 50,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,478. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.68. The company has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.