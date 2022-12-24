Acala Token Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $69.29 million and $1.39 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014103 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041550 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00227609 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12025791 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,018,322.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

