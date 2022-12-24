7,162 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Purchased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOX stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.90.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.