34,609 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Bought by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after buying an additional 427,059 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,150,000 after buying an additional 1,449,024 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,220,000 after buying an additional 1,989,732 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,932,000 after buying an additional 50,547 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.55. 771,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

