3,085 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Purchased by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $666,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.86. 204,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,409. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.47.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

