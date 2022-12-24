174,713 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Bought by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 174,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000. Romano Brothers AND Company owned about 0.08% of Physicians Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Insider Activity

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOC opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 173.59%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.