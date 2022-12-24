15,605 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 84.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 10.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 5.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $144.11 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.33.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

