142,726 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Bought by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 142,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,905,555,000 after acquiring an additional 456,282 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,022,000 after acquiring an additional 323,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,345,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $202,587,000 after purchasing an additional 115,972 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

