1,400 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 298,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $91.15 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.17.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

