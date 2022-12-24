11,369 Shares in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Acquired by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

TMF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,272,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,761. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

