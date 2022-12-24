10,639 Shares in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Acquired by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,304.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,206,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,724 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,231,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,003,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,695 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,079,000 after acquiring an additional 722,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 463,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.74. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 69.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.64%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

