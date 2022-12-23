Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.70.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Zymeworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $8.79 on Monday. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $553.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. Analysts expect that Zymeworks will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

