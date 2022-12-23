Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.70.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Zymeworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.20.
Zymeworks Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $8.79 on Monday. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $553.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43.
Institutional Trading of Zymeworks
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
