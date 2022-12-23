ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.04

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.08. ZTE shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 4,800 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZTE in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

