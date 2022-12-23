Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.91-$3.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.37 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.78 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.48.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $65.94 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $64.83 and a 52-week high of $193.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.90.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $674,469 over the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

