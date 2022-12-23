Zhang Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,108 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 556,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFAC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 42,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,864. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37.

