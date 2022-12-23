Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 7,451 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 0.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after buying an additional 59,590 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $52.02. 49,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,755. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $63.15.

