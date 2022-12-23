Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,055 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.84. The company had a trading volume of 79,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,489. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average is $104.90.

