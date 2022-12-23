Zhang Financial LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 249.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.00. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

