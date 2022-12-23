Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 26,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 106,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZENV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered Zenvia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zenvia from $3.40 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded Zenvia to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Zenvia Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zenvia

Zenvia ( NASDAQ:ZENV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zenvia Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zenvia by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Zenvia during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Zenvia by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Zenvia during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zenvia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Articles

