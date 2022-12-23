Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 0.9% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $145,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.1% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 62,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 904,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 62,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

