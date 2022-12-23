Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 398,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 192,476 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $19.89 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.