Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $615.84

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 615.84 ($7.48) and traded as high as GBX 643 ($7.81). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 640 ($7.77), with a volume of 9,459 shares.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 616.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 668.75. The firm has a market cap of £374.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1,163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

