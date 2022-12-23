YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 48,300 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the period. Cowen comprises about 0.8% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Cowen worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 223,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 71,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Cowen Stock Down 0.0 %

COWN stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Cowen had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $340.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cowen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.40%.

Cowen Profile

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

