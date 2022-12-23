YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,085 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.36.

