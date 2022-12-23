YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $157.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a twelve month low of $128.66 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

