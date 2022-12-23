YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,886,000 after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,670,000 after acquiring an additional 419,021 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,841,000 after acquiring an additional 36,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $150.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.40 and its 200 day moving average is $149.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

