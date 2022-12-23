YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 69,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.64.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign Company Profile

DOCU stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $159.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25.

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.