YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,040 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.82 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.