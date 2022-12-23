YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,032,000 after buying an additional 5,912,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Activity

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $75.39.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

