yearn.finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.20 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $5,548.73 or 0.32901561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $203.29 million and $12.20 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002046 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $864.93 or 0.05140893 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.00501790 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,002.14 or 0.29731275 BTC.
yearn.finance Profile
yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
