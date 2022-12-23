XR Securities LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 677 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 62,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,882,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Insider Activity

Intuit Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU stock opened at $383.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $658.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

