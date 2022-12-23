XR Securities LLC Sells 3,351 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

XR Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 24.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVE. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $609,445,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $348,567,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 67.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,233,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

