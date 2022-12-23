XR Securities LLC Buys Shares of 4,164 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,962,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after acquiring an additional 34,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.24. The stock has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

