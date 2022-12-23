XDC Network (XDC) Price Reaches $0.0269 on Top Exchanges

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One XDC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $371.27 million and $2.77 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XDC Network has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network launched on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,802,970,759 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

