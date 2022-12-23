Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.52. 12,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.