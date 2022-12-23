Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,016 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $29,190,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after buying an additional 344,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 193,100 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 41.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 437,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,865,000 after acquiring an additional 129,366 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $881,500,000 after acquiring an additional 113,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $81.24 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

