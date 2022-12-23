Wix.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,651 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical volume of 1,554 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $2.19 on Friday, reaching $76.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,772. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $164.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $345.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.17 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

