WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.44 and last traded at $44.57. Approximately 40,033 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $267,000.

