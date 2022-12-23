Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WTFC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.63.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

